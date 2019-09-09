Blasphemy As Humor

Beginning in the 1990s, a new weapon was launched against the majesty of God. Since the emergence of the Vatican II sect, the forces of evil have done everything possible to detract from God's honor, and eradicate Him from the minds and hearts of men. Ecumenism gave us the idea that "one religion is as good as another," and beliefs just don't matter. The One True Church and Her Founder were thus made "equal" to the false moon god "Allah," and the demonic "gods" of Hinduism. The sense of the sacred was gone and replaced by seeing God as obsolete, inconsequential, and no One Who commands respect.
By the 1990s it became fashionable to make jokes about God. Moral degenerates like Howard Stern became more emboldened to laugh at God. Atheist "comedians" like the utterly detestable Bill Maher grew large followings by blaspheming God under the guise of humor. Humor (so-called) became Satan's best weapon. If anyone objects to these blasphemies, the predictable response is, "What's the matter, it's only a joke!" You could get away with the most vulgar attacks on God by posing as a comedian. Those who can be cajoled into laughing not only sin, but they also begin to think offending God is "no big deal" as long as you can get a laugh out of it.
Last year, the depraved Stephen Colbert (another "comedian") who claims to be a practicing member of the Vatican II sect, launched a most horrific attack on Christ during Easter. Showtime aired an animated show by Colbert entitled Our Cartoon President. In it, Our Lord, Our Lady, and St. Joseph are degraded and blasphemed. (WARNING! The following description is vile and blasphemous. I have censored the worst parts, but reader discretion is advised---Introibo).
According to several news sources, the episode, which aired on Easter Sunday, was entitled "Church and State" and depicts a fictional Trump grappling with his loss of support among evangelical voters. On an open microphone, he is heard committing a religious "gaffe."
"Was that Joseph guy a p**z or what? Clearly, he wasn’t taking care of Mary’s needs. I mean, if God knocked up my wife, He’d never d***k again. I’d cut off God’s p***s," Trump says. The "funny" insults continued with Trump saying, "You think your great-grandfather hunted dinosaurs. How do grown adults still worship Jesus? I mean, where was Jesus when the Taj Mahal was at a standstill with the unions?"
Finally, after the gaffe hits the news, Trump tells the public, "Don’t believe the dishonest media. I would never cut off God’s p***s, unless God begged me, like, ‘Please, son! Slice off my d**g!’ I’m like Jesus, only with twice as many prostitutes." If you think this "practicing Catholic" was denounced or asked to repent by the Vatican II sect "bishops," guess again.
While this "humor" is clearly despicable, there's more subtle attempts to denigrate God. One of the worst will be discussed in the next section. It's a show that was just approved for a second season, and was the impetus for my writing this post.
"Miracle Workers"
The Bible tells us, "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter." Hollywood has done just that. In 2015, the show Lucifer came out. We were told "the TV series centers on Lucifer who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals." (See http://deadline.com/2015/02/lucifer-pilot-order-len-wiseman-director-jerry-bruckheimer-producer-fox-1201376635/). I wrote a post about the show, warning about how it attempted to make a "hero" out of ultimate evil. (See my post, http://introiboadaltaredei2.blogspot.com/2015/06/satan-goes-prime-time.html).
One of the most heinous lies the show Lucifer promotes is that Satan was somehow redeemed by God, and that his redemption shows that all of us have hope––no matter how wicked we choose to be. This is blatant universalism; the belief everyone is saved. Maybe Bergoglio was a consultant? In the third season, Lucifer’s angelic wings are restored and the (made-up) angel Amenadiel, the "older brother" of Lucifer, says in the season three premier, "Perhaps Father [God] is trying to show you that you’ve been forgiven. Brother, if you can be redeemed, that means that anyone can. Now isn’t that divine?" (See, e.g., https://www.fox.com/lucifer/). In 2 Corinthians 2:14, we read: "No wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light."(Emphasis mine).
Whereas Lucifer has a serious setting making evil into good, the show Miracle Workers, has God as a buffoon. The TBS series casts actor Steve Buscemi as "God," and Daniel Radcliffe, a professed atheist and a fan of militant atheist Richard Dawkins, as an "angel." Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the movies which promoted both witchcraft and moral relativism. The show is careful not to portray God as blatantly evil, as if Richard Dawkins were writing the script, because that might pull down the ratings and those who claim to be Christian would not be so easily taken in. Instead, Miracle Workers portrays God as evil by depicting Him as totally indifferent to the suffering of His creatures. "God" is represented as a drug addict Who is so obsessed with ridiculous hobbies, like pretending to be a rock star, that He couldn’t care less about the prayers of His suffering creatures.
Atheist Radcliffe says, "The answering of our prayers is very low priority in this version of Heaven." (See http://collider.com/miracle-workers-daniel-radcliffe-interview/). Radcliffe admits that the show can be very dark, and just like in Harry Potter, "the ends justify the means." He says, "We do some bad things to people who are getting in our way in order to try and save the world." Radcliffe further admits "our depiction of God is kind of crazy." God (their blasphemous caricature of Him) is the punchline in most of the wicked "jokes." (Ibid). The pilot episode is called "2 weeks" because "God" decided He’s going to blow up Earth because there’s no point to it. Feeling unsettled by this, Eliza [an angel played by Geraldine Viswanathan] challenges Him by making a wager with God that if she can answer one of the "impossible prayers," he can’t blow up Earth. "God" agrees. She teams up with Craig [angel played by Radcliffe], to answer a young couple's prayer for intimacy. God wants the unmarried couple to have "full sex" in order for Eliza to win the bet, making "God" a promoter of fornication. The series mocks God’s real mercy and His sending Jesus to save humanity. Eliza is pretty much the "God-character." Her desire to save humanity gets the audience on her side and not "God."
The creator of this piece of garbage posing as a "comedy," Simon Rich, wrote another diatribe against God--a short story entitled The Book of Simon. It is the twisting of the Book of Job in the Bible. Job was a good man dedicated to God, and whom God allows Satan to visit misfortune on him to test his faith. Job remains faithful to God. In this short story, Simon Rich is dedicated to Satan and doing his work. One day when Satan is boasting of what a wicked man he has made of Simon, God wagers with Satan that if He pours out even more blessings on Simon’s life, that he will surely become a devoted believer: "Let’s go double or nothing on the Job thing. I’ll bless Simon and give him reward upon reward until his cup runneth over. And you will see that he starts to believe!" Then "God" says, "Maybe Simon would believe in Me if his life were more blessed?’ And Satan laughed and said, ‘How?’ For Simon had been raised in luxury and had never experienced hardship of any kind."
"Now, Simon had graduated from an expensive college, but he had almost no skills. All he liked to do was sit around in his underwear, making up jokes and then laughing at them. So God said, “Fine,” and let Simon do that as his full-time job. But, instead of praising God for this miracle, Simon took everything for granted, and even began to write some jokes that made fun of God. And Satan would read these jokes out loud to God, in a funny voice." In the end we are told Simon "wrestled deeply with the question of faith. He thought about all the blessings he’d been given while other, more deserving people had suffered. And the mad injustice of his life convinced him, unequivocally, that God did not exist. Because if God existed then surely by now he would have got some horrible comeuppance."
In the story, God tells Satan, "You win." "God" is so defeated that even Satan feels sorry for God, "And Satan tried to gloat, but he couldn’t enjoy the victory, because God was so visibly upset." (See Simon Rich, "The Book of Simon," The New Yorker, September 2016). This is really the life story of Simon, making blasphemous "jokes" about God as in Miracle Workers. If your spouse, children, parents, or friends were so mocked would you find it funny? How much more should we be offended by this attack on Our Lord!
Conclusion
Why is blasphemy so evil? According to theologians McHugh and Callan, blasphemy is "...the denial to God of something that is His, or the ascription to God of what does not belong to Him." (See Moral Theology, [1929], 1:338). It is insults or calumnies offered to God. The works of Simon Rich fit this category well, yet we should not view it as blasphemy (so the world tells us) because it's "just humor."
A story is told about an African-American man in the 1930s who was riding the bus "too close" to the white section for some passengers in segregated Alabama. The man wore a large overcoat, a hat, and was stooped over. He just wanted to get to his destination in peace. Two punks began taunting him to either get his "black a**" back further in the bus, or they would give him a beating. No one spoke up for the poor man who just sat there quietly taking this abuse. The bus came to his stop, and the gentleman arose from his seat. He was much bigger than anyone expected and his body was incredibly muscular and toned. The two cowards grew quiet when they saw his size and strength. As he made his way to the bus door, he handed one of them his card. It read: Joe Louis: Boxer. They had tempted fate with the future Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. The moral of the story is simple yet profound; how we evaluate a person surely affects the way we treat them and how we behave in their presence.
If we have a healthy respect and reverential fear of God, we will not laugh at "jokes" which detract from his honor. We will not watch any shows, read any books, or patronize any place that mocks God. The blasphemers like Simon Rich, Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, and "Catholic" Stephen Colbert, had better heed the warning of our first pope:
"Know this first of all, that in the last days mockers will come with their mocking, following after their own lusts, and saying, 'Where is the promise of His coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all continues just as it was from the beginning of creation" (2 Peter 3:3-4; Emphasis mine). The mockers of God will soon discover their punishment is not asleep, but will come upon them "like a thief in the night." (1 Thessalonians 5:2).
+ In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost. Amen. I condemn all indecent and immoral motion pictures and television shows, and those which glorify crime, criminals, as well as sins against the sixth and ninth commandments. I promise to do all that I can to strengthen public opinion against the production of indecent and immoral films and TV shows, and to unite with all who protest against them. I acknowledge my obligation to form a right conscience about movies and TV shows that are dangerous to my moral life. I pledge myself to remain away from them. I promise, further, to stay away altogether from places of amusement which show bad movies as a matter of policy, and from all homes that show indecent TV shows as a matter of accepted practice. Amen.
